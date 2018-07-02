(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has made no secret of his uneasiness with “unobserved variables” and his preference for hard data. Still, one of his most senior colleagues may have a rule to help solve the Fed’s uncertainty problem

The trade war winner will be the one who loses least, and global automakers operating in China are feeling whiplash amid the trade spats; meanwhile, South Korean exports dipped and another sentiment indicator turned down in China on the tensions

Meanwhile, euro-area manufacturing growth is continuing to lose speed and companies are getting more worried about the damage a trade war could do to business.

U.K. manufacturing growth held steady in June, providing some modestly good news at the end of the worst quarter for the sector since the end of 2016

Staying in the U.K., the most puzzling economic problem facing Britain is back in the limelight. Abysmal productivity growth has plagued the U.K. for a decade, and now the debate is raging again after a proposal that fixing it be made one of the Bank of England’s core tasks

Bank Indonesia’s latest surprise move shows how much it’s prioritizing currency stability over economic growth

Risks are mounting in Australia, where the central bank has been holding close to a long pause in interest rates; meanwhile, Sweden has a different basket of problems with tightening plans

