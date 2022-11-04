(Bloomberg) -- As more states and cities require salary ranges with job listings, pressure is growing for companies to provide the information with all open roles across the US, not just where it’s required by law.

Some companies were early adopters: Airbnb Inc. already publishes the information with all its postings, and Microsoft Corp. pledged to start next year when doing so becomes law in its home state of Washington. But as the number of cities and states enacting salary transparency laws grows, more employers are embracing the practice.

As of now, Colorado, Washington, California and New York City have all passed pay transparency regulations. The New York State legislature also passed a similar law that, if signed by the governor, will take effect 270 days later. In addition, Connecticut, Nevada, and Maryland have regulations requiring pay information to be shared with job applicants upon request, with Rhode Island soon to follow.

The ultimate goal of these laws is to help historically underpaid and underrepresented groups — such as women and people of color — have a better shot at getting fair compensation. Armed with data, they can come into the hiring process with a sense of what they might be able to earn, rather than having to negotiate blind. The national pay gap for women in the US has stalled out at about 83 cents on the dollar for women. For certain minorities groups, it’s much worse, according to the US Census Bureau and US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Most companies say they’re meeting the requirements of the laws in all hiring jurisdictions, but stop short of disclosing compensation nationwide. For workplaces that promote themselves as equitable and progressive, reluctancy to share pay data can alienate employees and jobseekers, said Tauseef Rahman, a partner at consultancy Mercer who has studied the evolution of pay transparency.

“There is a risk of hypocrisy,” he said. “A company that brags about its pay equity but only complies with the bare minimum for job listing transparency is sending a mixed message: ‘You’re talking a big game on X, but you’re silent on Y. Why is that?’”

Airbnb

Airbnb said Sept. 15 that starting this year, it’s sharing base-pay hiring ranges for job postings in the US with plans to expand that to open roles based in certain countries outside the US in 2023.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc.’s Google started listing salary ranges with national job listings on Nov. 1.

American Express

The payments company started posting pay with all job postings before the Nov. 1 New York City deadline. American Express also discloses the median pay for its existing employees.

Citigroup

The New York bank started posting salary ranges with all job postings on Oct. 20. Citigroup was also among the first companies to disclose the median gender pay gap for US workers, which is not required by law.

Expedia Group

The travel site will begin posting salary ranges for all US roles starting Jan. 1, 2023.

International Business Machines

IBM started posting salary information with all job listings Nov. 1.

Microsoft

The tech company has said it will begin posting salaries with all new job postings beginning in 2023. Microsoft also discloses median pay by gender and race for its US workforce.

Wells Fargo

The San Francisco-based bank has started including pay with some listings and is rolling out the policy nationally this year.

