(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Green Party, which along with the Social Democrats makes up the current government, opposes Preem Holdings AB’s plans to expand its Lysekil refinery, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported.

Preem was granted permission for the expansion by a Swedish appeals court this summer and is awaiting government approval. Climate activists including Greta Thunberg are against the plans.

Saudi billionaire Mohammed Al Amoudi owns Preem’s parent company, Corral Petroleum Holdings AB.

