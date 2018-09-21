(Bloomberg) -- The founder of online luxury goods hub Farfetch Ltd. has bagged a billion-dollar fortune.

Shares in the London-based company rose to as much as $30.34 on Friday after the company’s initial public offering in New York the previous day. Jose Neves, 44, owns 14.8 percent of Farfetch, according to the company’s IPO prospectus, valuing his stake at as much as $1.3 billion.

Farfetch raised $885 million in Thursday’s IPO, selling shares above the company’s marketed range of $17 to $19 each.

Farfetch’s website helps global, deep-pocketed shoppers get their hands on high-end goods such as an $8,287 leopard-print coat or $980 sneakers. The company also offers services that help sellers create content for online boutiques, manage product returns and analyze consumer data to determine pricing and inventory.

A Portuguese native, Neves set up Farfetch in 2007. His interest in fashion and computer software stems from the family’s shoemaking past and his receiving a computer for Christmas when he was eight, Neves said in a letter included in the prospectus.

“The idea of an unrivaled, inclusive, inspiring destination where the whole world of fashion would meet – creators, curators and consumers, all united for the love of fashion – was the vision that is at the heart of Farfetch today,” Neves said in the letter. “This 10-year journey, which started in the middle of a global financial crisis, was far from easy!”

