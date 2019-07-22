(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts) Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Of all the “unicorn” startups in recent years, perhaps none induces more skepticism than WeWork. Thanks to its gigantic losses and unusual business practices, many view it as the ultimate emblem of Silicon Valley irrationality. But there are some bulls who say the company is misunderstood!

On this week’s episode, we speak with Sandy Kory, a managing director at Horizon Partners, about why he’s bullish on WeWork and how it’s misunderstood by so many people.

To contact the authors of this story: Tracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.netJoe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.