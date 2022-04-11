(Bloomberg) -- One dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect against cervical cancer, a World Health Organization advisory group said.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, said single-dose schedules of the HPV vaccine provide comparable efficacy to two or three-dose schedules.

A single dose of the vaccine offers “solid protection against HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer,” SAGE and the WHO said in a statement. The efficacy of a one-dose HPV vaccine “could be a game-changer,” for the prevention of the disease often referred to as the ‘silent killer,’ they said.

Merck & Co., the U.S. drug group, produces Gardasil, an HPV vaccine, which brought the company $5.7 billion in revenue in 2021.

