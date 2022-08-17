(Bloomberg) -- Republican voters chose a sixth nominee for a state top elections post who has said the 2020 election was stolen Tuesday, as Chuck Gray won the Wyoming nomination for secretary of state.

Gray joins five other Republican secretary of state nominees on the November ballot who have made similar baseless claims: Mark Finchem in Arizona, Kristina Karamo in Michigan, Kim Crockett in Minnesota, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Audrey Trujillo in New Mexico.

A state lawmaker who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Gray has said “the woke, big-tech left has stolen elections,” hosted a screening of a debunked movie featuring conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and proposed banning ballot drop boxes, tightening voter ID and hand-counting ballots.

He defeated state Senator Tara Nethercott, who said that there was not “persuasive evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen and that baseless claims about it were “undermining our country.”

In Pennsylvania, election denier Doug Mastriano is the Republican gubernatorial nominee and would appoint the secretary of state if he wins.

Polling is rare in secretary of state races, but Gray appears to be in a good position to win his race, as he is the only one of the six running in a heavily Republican state and he does not face an incumbent.

In most states, elections are overseen by the secretary of state, who typically has the power to choose which voting machines can be used, interpret state laws on voting rules and certify election results.

