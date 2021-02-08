(Bloomberg) -- Amarin Corp. parlayed its only product, a synthetic version of a compound found in fish oils, into a heart medicine called Vascepa that analysts had projected could top $1 billion in U.S. sales by 2022.

That was until the drug’s main patents were canceled last year, ushering in generic competition that’s led Amarin’s stock to plunge more than 50%.

Now the Irish drugmaker, in a case that may have broad implications for the entire drug industry, is taking advantage of a controversial court ruling to try to get a generic competitor off the market. It involves what’s known as a “skinny” label.

Brand-drug companies often use existing medications to treat additional ailments -- it’s a way to open up fresh sources of revenue that can be protected by new patents. A skinny label, which covers information like the drug composition, its uses and side effects, is used by generic-drug makers authorized to sell copycat versions of a medicine for older uses, but not newly-approved ones.

Skinny labels generally are allowed to ensure lower-cost medicines remain available to consumers even if the branded drug gets additional regulatory approvals. But a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, for GlaxoSmithKline Plc over Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., gives branded-drug companies a chance to argue that, even with a skinny label, generic-drug makers can still violate patents through marketing and press releases, and should be blocked from the market.

“This whole issue of whether a brand company can rely on a later patent for a new use to block generic competition is a hugely important issue, and it has the potential to really devastate generic competition,” William Schultz, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official now with Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, said in an interview.

Schultz submitted a brief in the Glaxo case on behalf of retired Representative Henry Waxman, co-author of the 1984 law that established the framework to promote generic drugs. The Hatch-Waxman Act “resulted in enormous savings to individuals and the federal government,” Schultz said, adding that the current disputes threaten those savings.

For Amarin, the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits may hang on the phrasing of the label for a generic version of Vascepa made by Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, which Amarin is asking a court to pull off the market. Vascepa accounted for almost all of Amarin’s estimated $610 million in sales last year, though the company on Jan. 7 said it was withholding guidance for U.S. sales in 2021 because of uncertainty regarding the generic supply.

Not ‘Skinny’ Enough

The FDA’s registry of approved drugs lists more than 60 patents for Vascepa. But a federal court ruling in 2020 invalidated six of its key patents on the drug, speeding up the arrival of generic competition by about a decade and causing shares to tumble.

From its launch in 2012 as a drug to lower triglycerides, Vascepa’s label included a cautionary note: The drug’s effects on cardiovascular death and disease in patients, it said, “has not been determined.”

That changed in December 2019, when the FDA approved Vascepa’s use for reducing risks of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke, and Amarin added the new heart benefits to its product label.

Hikma, based in Amman, Jordan, launched its generic version of Vascepa in November. But the label didn’t feature the caution, even though the copycat is approved by the FDA only for treating patients with severely high levels of triglycerides.

‘Eerily Familiar’

Amarin sued, alleging Hikma’s failure to make clear that its version is only for the original use means it’s effectively marketing the drug to reduce risks of cardiovascular events, despite a lack of authorization and Amarin’s patents. Hikma changed its label, Amarin said in its complaint, “so that health care providers and patients would believe” the generic version “could be and should be used just like Vascepa, including to reduce the risk” of cardiovascular events.

Amarin Chief Executive Officer John Thero said the Dublin-based company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation, but in emails he said it’s a small, pioneering company that has yet to make a profit on its only product.

Hikma spokesman Steve Weiss, though, said the company would fight Amarin’s lawsuit, which he called “meritless.”

“This is yet another attempt by Amarin to stifle legitimate competition for Hikma’s more affordable generic version of an important medicine,” Weiss said in an email.

The Amarin suit is “eerily familiar” to the Glaxo case, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines, a trade group for generic-drug makers. “If successful, generics of Vascepa could be pulled off the market, costing patients hundreds of millions of dollars annually,” the group said in court filings.

‘Last-Ditch Effort’

Hikma, in a motion to dismiss the Amarin suit, said it was “little more than a last-ditch effort by a company that previously tried and was unsuccessful in staving off generic competition on its sole product.” The company said the case is too different from the Glaxo/Teva case to rely on the same logic.

Amarin in late January amended its complaint to add Health Net LLC, an insurance provider owned by Centene Corp. that Amarin said is inducing doctors to prescribe the drug for heart benefits, infringing Amarin’s patents.

Wall Street applauded the move, with Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi telling investors in a Jan. 26 note that Amarin is in a “strong position to succeed.” Hikma’s generic, the complaint says, has more than 20% of the total volume of Vascepa for Health Net’s business.

The case is Amarin Pharma Inc. v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., 20-cv-1630, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.