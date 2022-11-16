(Bloomberg) -- Austrian regulators are stepping up oversight of a bank owned by several investors with ties to Adler Group SA, the German landlord reeling from short-seller allegations of fraud.

Officials from the Austrian central bank earlier this year conducted an on-site audit of Vienna-based Euram Bank AG, according to people familiar with the matter. The lender has eight shareholders with stakes just below 10%, which is the threshold at which financial watchdog FMA starts vetting bank investors.

Many of Euram’s owners have worked closely with Adler or its backers, and at least two are run by former board members of the German landlord or its subsidiaries.

A spokesman for the Austrian central bank said that Euram’s transactions with its own shareholders and officers have been “in the focus of Austria’s banking supervision” for a while and that “Euram Bank is accordingly subject to increased supervisory activity with close monitoring and more detailed reporting.” He declined to provide details of ongoing supervisory measures.

Banking supervision in Austria is shared between the central bank and watchdog FMA. FMA declined to comment.

Adler was accused last year by short seller Viceroy Research of being run for the benefit of a small circle of investors led by Austrian tycoon Cevdet Caner. Adler and Caner have denied the allegations, and a KPMG review didn’t find evidence of systemic fraud, though it didn’t disprove some of the allegations. Adler has been selling assets and cutting debt after its shares and bonds collapsed and KPMG resigned as its auditor.

The Austrian regulators are reviewing potential conflicts of interest in Euram’s transactions and the quality of collateral in those deals, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing supervisory matters.

Euram’s accounts show that it holds debt issued by Adler’s former top shareholder, an investment firm called Aggregate Holdings SA that’s owned by financier Guenther Walcher and run by Caner. Euram also advised investment funds that bought securities issued by Aggregate, Adler and related companies.

Founded in 1999, Euram acts as a wealth manager for clients from Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Central Asia, providing real estate financing and asset management. In addition to German and English, it publishes its annual report in Russian.

A spokesperson for Euram said the bank is unaware of any investigation by the FMA into its ownership structure, and said the central bank had carried out a standard credit check.

“Nothing in that report suggests that shareholders have been using the bank for potentially problematic deals,” the lender said in a statement. “It is important for us to emphasize that Euram Bank’s lending transactions are absolutely compliant and that it acts transparently towards the supervisory authorities.”

Euram Chairman Peter Maser was also Adler Group’s chairman until the company replaced him earlier this year in the wake of Viceroy’s report. Maser is vice chairman of a Liechtenstein-based firm called Bank Alpinum AG, which Walcher recently acquired.

“It is completely normal to hold several supervisory board mandates,” Maser said. “Neither I nor anyone close to me has ever done business with Euram Bank.”

Maser was one of nine major shareholders in the holding company that owns Euram Bank, according to the report on its annual general meeting dated June 1. Only one -- co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Manfred Huber -- owns slightly more than 10%.

Another Euram shareholder is an Isle of Man-based company whose director is Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch, a Monaco-based lawyer who was on the board of Adler Real Estate AG until 2018. Von Urbisch was also a director at Mezzanine IX, the investment vehicle through which Caner’s family held a stake in the landlord.

Another is Nematollah Farrokhnia, a former executive at Austrian builder Strabag SE. The family office founded by his son was part of an investor group that agreed this month to pay €488 million for a Berlin property Aggregate is selling to reduce debt. The family office, named Imfarr, at one point also invested in Adler through a company it jointly owned with Caner’s Mezzanine IX, according to a report by the Austrian takeover commission.

Aggregate, von Urbisch, Farrokhnia and his son declined to comment.

Euram’s balance sheet listed about €720 million in assets at the end of last year, most of it cash. The firm’s annual report doesn’t detail the bulk of its €162 million in loans and advances to customers, but does list the €5.8 million worth of securities in that category. Among them were €1.4 million in Aggregate debt due in 2025 and €1.8 million of notes to Aggregate’s VIC Properties. The Aggregate security has lost more than 60% of its value over the past 16 months.

The Aggregate note also appears among the holdings of a fund that is managed by Euram and hosted by French asset manager Amundi SA, the Europportunity Bond fund. The bond accounted for 3.8% of assets at the €36.2 million fund at the end of April, according to a filing.

The fund’s stated investment objective is to invest “in bonds of EU accession countries or those aspiring to accession, and Eastern European bonds,” according to a document on the firm’s website. Aggregate is based in Luxembourg and has properties in Germany and Portugal.

Another fund run by Euram in partnership with Amundi, the Advantage Stock fund, also held stakes in Adler Group, its Consus Real Estate unit, and Accentro Real Estate AG.

Euram said those stakes amounted to 2% of the stock fund and 4% of the bond one, and “are therefore completely insignificant.”

--With assistance from Jack Sidders, Laura Benitez, Donal Griffin and Lucca de Paoli.

