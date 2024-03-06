(Bloomberg) -- A small Japanese shipbuilder was the most actively traded stock by value in Tokyo on Wednesday, surpassing the world’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

Turnover for Mitsui E&S Co. was ¥290 billion ($1.9 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Toyota, which has a market value that’s 230 times larger than the shipbuilder, had turnover of ¥120 billion.

Mitsui E&S, which rose 8.6% on Wednesday, has surged about 220% since boosting its full-year operating profit outlook in mid-February.

The stock is popular among speculative daytraders, said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Its results were good, but it’s hard to see any reason for the stock to jump so much,” he said.

Retail investors, who tend to be contrarians and sell into rally, have been increasing their leveraged buying in a rising market, an usual development that was last observed in early 2013, according to Kubota.

