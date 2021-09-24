(Bloomberg) -- There may be fewer yachts at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, but the organizers are billing it as safer and perhaps, grander than ever.

After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, reinforced health measures were rolled out well in advance of this year’s show. Some 79 super-yachts are now parked off Monaco, nearly 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) of watercraft, celebrating the latest trends in the industry and hopefully generating a few sales at the show which runs Sept. 22-25.

Although that’s fewer than the 108 yachts measured off Port Hercule in 2019, Monaco is now sixth on the global yacht leaderboard, following giants like the U.S. and Mediterranean neighbors Italy, France, and Greece.

The 440 exhibitors at this year’s show, down from 580 in 2019, are likely wondering where the market will head in 2022. Organizers cited a 28% annual increase in yacht sales in the first quarter of 2021 after a challenging 2020. Sustainability is one of the hot topics as the industry looks to guide propulsion into a lower carbon future.

Among the largest yachts pinging off Monaco are the exhibiting 351 foot IJE, the 341 foot Quantum Blue, reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Sergey Galitsky, the 319 foot Carinthia VII, commissioned in 2002 by Heidi Horten, and the 312 foot Kismet, owned by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

The Monaco Yacht Show typically caps off the summer Mediterranean yacht season. In the weeks following, the yachts will migrate to the Caribbean and Florida, leaving the shores of Croatia and the harbors of Monaco behind.

