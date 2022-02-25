(Bloomberg) -- Editor’s note: As we leave our home kitchens to dine out more, the weekly Lunch Break column has evolved to highlight dishes from a variety of sources: a new or reopened restaurant; a newsmaking person, place, or recipe; or, of course, a great cookbook.

In ordinary years, the weeks of early March turns the city of Austin into one of the world’s more crowded places as the masses arrive for the South by Southwest conference and festival.

In 2019, the last year SXSW took place in person, over 280,000 people descended on the city, bringing in more than $355 million.

This year, SXSW runs from March 11-20 and will be a hybrid event, with online viewing options but also in-person events. And local dining rooms are getting booked up. One of the hot destinations will be the new Caribbean restaurant Canje.

Chef and co-owner Tavel Bristol-Joseph opened the doors to the boisterous place in October, but he was already well known for his thrilling desserts at Emmer & Rye, like tres leches cheesecake with spinach glaze and black garlic ice cream with sweet potato and honey comb. His sweets are so good, they garnered him a Food & Wine Best New Chef award in 2020.

He’s also a veteran of SXSW. He remembers overflow crowds when tech companies sponsored block parties on Rainey Street, where Emmer & Rye is located, and high-ticket dinners for Bentley collectors. “It’s the biggest time of the year for Austin,” he says of the festival. “Two weeks of guaranteed business.”

The menu at Canje showcases dishes inspired by his native Guyana like wild boar pepperpot, a meat stew, and plantain chips served with coconut lime mayo. Other specialties pay homage to popular foods from around the Caribbean, like the Trinidadian roasted eggplant dish baigan choka, and Jamaican jerk chicken with charred tomato.

“I wanted to represent these islands, and tell their stories,” says Bristol-Joseph. He plans to rotate the menu so he can highlight all the various and multi-faceted cuisines around the Caribbean.

Canje’s best seller is wagyu beef curry. It’s made special by the addition of green mango, for a tangy bite usually supplied by tomatoes or splash of vinegar.

Bristol-Joseph is now playing around with an alternative, one that might make an appearance at SXSW. It’s the same curry but one that features shrimp so it’s a little lighter and pescatarian friendly and also ready in about 30 minutes.

Make it and you’ll see. This curry isn’t your typical syrupy coconut overload. It’s more like a rich stew, studded with the sweet, firm shrimp and chunks of red-skinned potato. The green mango cooks down so it’s meltingly tender and throws fruity tart flavor into the sauce, which is enlivened with curry and chili powders.

It tastes like a dish someone’s Mom made for you; indeed it’s a dish from Bristol-Joseph’s Guyanese childhood. The one thing lovers of heat might want to do is make it spicier. “Hot sauce is always welcome,” says the chef.

Mango Shrimp Curry

Serves 4

¾ lb. shelled, deveined medium shrimp (or 1 lb. shell on shrimp, peeled)3 Tbsp. curry powder2 Tbsp. olive oil1 ½ Tbsp. garlic, minced1 small yellow onion, diced4 thyme sprigs2 ½ cups good-quality chicken stock or vegetable stock½ Tbsp. chili powder1 large or 2 small green mango, sliced or cut into cubes3 red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 3/4-inch chunks1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (see Note)Salt and freshly ground pepper to tasteRice or roti, for servingHot sauce, for servingCilantro for garnish, optional

Mix the shrimp with 1 tablespoon of the curry powder and set aside.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Add the onion and thyme and cook until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the potatoes, coconut milk, chili powder, mango, chicken stock, and the remaining 2 tablespoons of curry powder and bring to boil. Cook until slightly thickened and the potatoes are almost cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Season the shrimp lightly with salt and add to the curry. Simmer until the shrimp are cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Season the curry well with salt and pepper. Cool slightly and serve over long-grain white rice or roti. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with hot sauce.

