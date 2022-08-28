(Bloomberg) --

Investors are bracing for confirmation of the UK’s next prime minister as the cost-of-living crisis hits a swathe of sectors.

With front-runner Liz Truss pledging tax cuts and rival Rishi Sunak taking a more fiscally cautious stand, banks, utilities, oil firms and retailers could all be affected.

“The most likely areas of impact would be on taxes and their relation to company earnings, where Sunak and Truss have very different views,” Daniel Gerard, senior multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets, said by email.

“However, implementing change versus prioritizing in a campaign are two very different things,” added Gerard.

The race to succeed Boris Johnson, which concludes on Sept. 5, puts focus on mid-cap domestic stocks that have underperformed their FTSE 100 peers amid a slide in the pound and soaring commodities prices.

FTSE 250

Sunak and Truss have opposing views on corporation tax, with the latter planning on halting an increase of the tariff to 25% from the current 19%. FTSE 250 firms that pay a majority of their taxes at home would benefit the most from a Truss victory, according to Tineke Frikkee, Waverton Investment Management’s head of UK equity research.

Here are the sectors in focus:

Energy

Households’ energy bills are soaring as the regulator lifts a limit on how much suppliers can charge due to surging wholesale costs. Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng -- who’s been speculated as Truss’s pick for Chancellor of the Exchequer -- has held talks with energy bosses about freezing bills for two years, according to the Times of London. Such a measure could weigh on the profit outlook at firms like Centrica Plc and SSE Plc.

However, the bigger question is whether household support packages promised by Sunak could be funded by a windfall tax on power firms, which have, so far, avoided being hit. Truss has ruled that out, though Sunak has said he might levy more funds from those companies.

Drax Plc, meanwhile, plunged 11% on Aug. 11 after Kwarteng slammed the company’s use of US wood pellets for biomass production.

Banks

Tax cuts are considered to be inflationary, so the new PM’s fiscal plan will be closely-watched by the Bank of England, which is already battling decades-high price rises. Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc are likely to benefit as higher rates boost profit margins of lenders.

Still, speculation on the future of the BOE’s mandate has clouded the outlook, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said by email. She said tax cuts may not lead to higher rates if the BOE’s focus shifts to growth, for example. Truss, in particular, is keen to review to the central bank’s remit.

What’s more, there’s an ongoing currency crisis. The British pound is hovering close to 1985 lows even as money markets now show that traders expect the BOE to raise interest rates to 4.25% next year, the highest since 2008.

Theoretically, higher rates lead to a stronger currency. But it’s the opposite now as higher borrowing costs will deepen Britain’s economic malaise. That bodes well for the exporter-heavy FTSE 100.

Homebuilders

If the BOE raises interest rates further in reaction to Truss’s tax cuts, UK mortgage rates -- which have been compressed for several years due to competition -- would also be expected to rise.

That could mean some people postpone their plans to buy properties, Kunal Sawhney of equity research firm Kalkine Group said by email. That might dampen the earnings outlook for homebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey Plc and Persimmon Plc. The market is already showing early signs of a slowdown, according to data from property-search website Rightmove.

Uncertainty over the leadership has led to a list of headwinds faced by construction suppliers, Grafton Group Plc warned on Aug. 25.

Retail

If business rates are kept down or even reformed -- as demanded by high street retailers -- it could benefit stores with a lot of physical selling space. UK businesses have long argued that the rates -- which are based on property values and tax bricks-and-mortar outlets -- favor companies trading online and those with large out-of-town depots over those with presence in town centers.

That said, the sector should brace for tough times as inflation squeezes consumers’ wallets, David Kneale, a portfolio manager at Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd., said by phone. High street bellwethers such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc, and online sellers such as Asos Plc are nursing steep losses this year, with the FTSE 350 Retailers Index down 34%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.