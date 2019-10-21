(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Can you generate market-beating returns, or alpha, above and beyond the stocks you pick or by managing to time the markets? Yes, says Fran Kinniry, global head of portfolio construction at Vanguard Group, and this week's guest on Masters in Business.

In 2001, Kinniry’s team created the concept of what the firm calls investor’s alpha, which is based on the idea that professional advice can add substantially to an individual's investment performance. He said that anywhere from 150 to 300 basis points of annual return can be added via a combination of financial planning, tax-loss harvesting and -- most of all -- behavior management. He also notes that many people lack the time, willingness and ability to manage their own portfolios well: People with those characteristics derive the greatest benefits from professional financial planning, earning benefits that exceed the costs.

