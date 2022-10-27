(Bloomberg) --

Every year there's far more ETF launches than closures. But market headwinds are starting to accelerate the number of liquidations. So far this year the Grim Reaper has already come for about 100 ETFs.

On this episode of Trillions—just in time for Halloween—Eric and Joel take a tour of this year's ETF graveyard with Katie Greifeld of Bloomberg News, Athanasios Psarofagis of Bloomberg Intelligence and Todd Rosenbluth of VettaFi. Each guest shares a few noteworthy headstones, $NIFE, $CTRU, $TRYP, $DDG, $DIVA, $BUDX, $SUNY and more.

