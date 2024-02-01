(Bloomberg) -- What’s more popular: Taylor Swift, football, or shrimp tacos? Thanks to Super Bowl 2024, nobody has to choose.

While the big game, and its expected star attendee, are set to get most of the attention this year, a nice spread is always hard to beat. Prices for most items on a typical Super Bowl party menu are up — but there are ways to make the feast more affordable, according to a Wells Fargo report released on Thursday.

Prices for food eaten at home are up only 1.3% from last January, a normal, pre-Covid inflation rate, said Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist. Food away from home, however, is up 5.3%. “This is the year you want to celebrate in front of your big screen,” Swanson said.

Both fresh and frozen wings prices were down in January compared to last year, 5% and 11% respectively, thanks to plentiful production. Fresh shrimp prices also declined versus 2023, falling 6.4% from last January.

Soda prices depend on the packaging. In late December, the price of a 12-ounce can was 57 cents, up almost 5% from the end of 2022. But a two-liter bottle was $2.11 — down nearly 1% in the same period. That difference is attributable to both the cost of aluminum and the consumer preference for single-can convenience, according to the Wells Fargo report. (Tap water, it should be noted, remains free.)

Prices on another typical game day favorite are moving decidedly in the wrong direction: Ground beef prices are up almost 12% compared to the same time last year, according to the report.

Tortilla chips were up 6% in late December, potato chips were up 5% and salsa was up 3%. (Try store brands for better deals.) Avocado dip and guacamole, however, were up only 1%.

Shrimp tacos for the win.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.