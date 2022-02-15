(Bloomberg) -- The Senate witness detailed his harrowing experiences volunteering for a mental-health crisis line, where he fields calls from desperate adolescents who describe suicidal thoughts, domestic violence and an inability to afford professional treatment.

This was no ordinary volunteer, but 17-year-old Trace Terrell, who listens to his peers on a teen-to-teen help line in his home state of Oregon. “If a teen feels like the only way they can express their feelings is through the barrel of a gun, what does that say about the state of our mental health care?” the teen asked senators.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance is asking the same question as part of a series of hearings it’s holding on the U.S. mental health care system. Tuesday’s session focused on the barriers adolescents face when seeking care.

Calling the system “totally out of whack,” Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the committee chairman, said the mental-health hearings are “one of the most important initiatives the Finance Committee has been a part of.”

Other senators said the recent increase in youth suicide rates, overdose deaths and depression has been “alarming.” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy previously testified that, on average, it takes 11 years from the onset of mental health symptoms for most people, young or old, to receive adequate treatment.

In addition to Terrell, the senators heard from mental health professionals who described the challenges young people face when accessing mental health resources — problems that the pandemic made worse. In 2020, mental-health related emergency department visits among adolescents aged 12 to 17 increased 31% compared with the prior year, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts jumped over 50% among teenage girls.

Among the problems the panel of experts cited were inadequate insurance coverage and lack of reimbursement for treatment even when a patient is insured. They also named insufficient mental health education, the lack of support in schools and critical staffing shortages. Disparities also exist between urban and rural communities, highlighting the need to expand tele-mental health services and broadband access, some of the panelists said.

The Senate Finance Committee oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the government programs many Americans use to pay for health care, including mental health services. “Medicaid is the largest insurer for children, and pays significantly lower,” said Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania. The gap “has terrible consequences for the pediatric health workforce and equitable access to care.”

Wyden said the government programs’ shortcomings extend to private insurers, some of which are not following the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the federal law intended to prevent them from imposing limits on mental health care benefits that they don’t apply to standard medical care.

Adequate mental health services can cost thousands of dollars for families without insurance. Financial barriers coupled with severe staffing shortages and dwindling community mental health centers have caused the surge in emergency room admissions, the panelists said. But in an emergency room, kids often will not get the specialized care or follow-up treatment they need.

Wyden said the Finance Committee will be reaching out to young people to continue the conversation around mental health and how Congress can design solutions.

“Trace, I want you to know that right at the heart of our work is that our country is better than this and as we go forward you’re going to have a seat at the table,” Wyden told Terrell.

