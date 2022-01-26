(Bloomberg) -- More than a third of commercial pilots still aren’t flying for a living, according to a worldwide survey, highlighting the prolonged damage the coronavirus has had on the industry as the crisis enters its third year.

The Pilot Survey 2022 found that only 62% of pilots remain in their job, and 20% are unemployed. About 6% are on furlough, according to the survey of 1,743 professional pilots by U.K.-based Goose Recruitment and publisher FlightGlobal.

While the results are an improvement on last year, when most pilots weren’t flying, the poll was carried out before the omicron variant led to further disruptions. The latest survey also found growing dissatisfaction within the profession, potentially undermining any long-term aviation recovery.

Some 55% of pilots surveyed said they wouldn’t recommend the career to young people, almost double the figure before the pandemic, while 56% said they’re considering changing jobs in the next 12 months.

“For many the situation remains bleak,” Goose and FlightGlobal said in a statement. “Job insecurity is rife and confidence low.”

On vaccinations, 68% said double doses should be compulsory for pilots. The figure is lower for North America, at 57%, where 20% of pilots still aren’t fully inoculated despite several airlines making that a pre-requisite for employment, according to the pollsters.

On a brighter note, 60% of respondents believe the industry will return to pre-crisis levels within two years. However, almost a quarter of unemployed pilots are “not at all” confident about returning to the cockpit and flying again.

