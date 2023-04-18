(Bloomberg) -- One-third of Thai voters are still undecided about their choice of political parties ahead of the May 14 general election, with opposition parties holding a clear edge over the ruling military-backed coalition, according to a nationwide survey.

Opposition party Pheu Thai, linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was backed by about 35% of nearly 40,000 participants in the April 7-12 survey released on Tuesday by Nation Group, one of Thailand’s largest media companies. That’s followed by progressive Move Forward party, which secured about 16% approval rating, and conservative United Thai Nation Party of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha that was backed by about 5% of the respondents.

About 32% of survey participants have yet to decide who they will support, according to the poll. The high ratio of undecided voters leaves the contest wide open as parties ramp up campaigning ahead of the election that’s shaping up to be a battle between the pro-establishment groups and a pro-democracy camp of opposition parties.

Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra topped the list of most-preferred prime ministerial candidates, polling 34%, followed by Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat at 17%. While coup-leader turned premier Prayuth secured 8% votes, about 22% of participants did not pick a preferred candidate.

More than 6,500 candidates from 70 political parties are in the race for the 500-seat House of Representatives, where 400 members will be elected using the first-past-the-post method and the remaining picked through a proportional representation system. The major parties are promising a similar package of cash handouts, higher minimum wages and the suspension of debt repayments.

Paetongtarn, Pita and Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin are among the contestants for the premier’s job with Prayuth seeking to extend his almost nine-year reign at the top. The next leader will be jointly picked by the lower house and the 250-member Senate stacked with establishment allies at a sitting after the election.

