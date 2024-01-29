(Bloomberg) -- Swiss franc bears are growing in number as the currency retreats from last year’s rally, but a top market forecaster says the current consensus may not go far enough.

“The franc is again overvalued,” said David Alexander Meier, an economist at Julius Baer Group Ltd, the top FX forecaster in the fourth quarter according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “The Swiss export industry has always been like a treadmill — with a track record of coping with an appreciating exchange rate very well.”

Meier expects the franc to fall about 4% from current levels by year end as the Swiss National Bank withdraws support for the currency. That’s more than double the depreciation reflected in the average economist estimate.

Key to his view is a recent shift from the Swiss National Bank, which in December signaled it is likely to ease up on — if not reverse entirely — foreign currency sales that helped boost the franc to 2015 highs against the euro and dollar and record highs, on a trade-weighted basis. Last week, SNB President Thomas Jordan acknowledged the negative impact an expensive franc is having on the country’s exporters.

Meier expects the SNB — which has the second lowest benchmark rate among Group-of-10 peers — to gradually start trimming interest rates as Swiss inflation comes in more sustainably below the SNB’s 2% target later in the year. It’s viewed as highly unlikely the SNB will resume foreign-currency reserves purchases, which it had stopped by the second quarter of 2022. That would weigh on the franc’s value even more strongly than paring FX-currency sales, he said.

The franc gained nearly 10% against the dollar last year, the biggest advance among the Group of 10 and the currency’s best run since 2010. But so far this January, it has stumbled alongside its G-10 peers and lost about 2.5% of its value amid a broader rally in the greenback as traders reprice expectations of monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

Derivative bets also signal the franc has more room to fall in 2024. Following Jordan’s recent remarks, one-month risk-reversals for the euro-franc pair shot up to their most bearish against the Swiss currency since October.

Positioning among asset managers and in futures more broadly are relatively flat — suggesting it’s far from stretched — according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week ended Jan. 23.

Meier is also less sanguine on the prospects for the yen than other currency forecasters. Julius Baer sees the Japanese currency appreciating to 140 per dollar by the end of the year — a 5% increase from current levels, but weaker than the 135 mark expected by consensus estimates.

A weak domestic economy in Japan translates to persistently soft domestic inflation pressure and will ultimately limit the extent to which the Bank of Japan significantly alters monetary policy, Meier argues.

“That’s why we’re still a bit skeptical how meaningful this policy shift will be in terms of not only moving its negative policy rate back to zero, but into positive territory,” he said. “The yen appreciation we expect to see this year is less due to a substantial shift from the Bank of Japan and more due to western, G-10 central bank rate cuts.”

