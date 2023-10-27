(Bloomberg) -- A top ranked Japan equity fund manager at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. plans to step up investment in semiconductor-related stocks given demand for artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

“This is still an area to increase our investments,” said Katsunori Ogawa, Chief Portfolio Manager of the firm’s Sakigake High Alpha funds, which have beaten more than 95% of peers over the past three years, according to the data complied by Bloomberg. These stocks “are at a cheap level,” he said, adding that Disco Corp. and Maruwa Co. are particularly attractive.

The fund decides on about 5-8 investment themes for picking stocks and these currently include information technology, which covers areas including semiconductors and AI. The fund invests in about 30 to 50 stocks and considers metrics including price-to-earnings ratios.

Its top holdings include Sony Corp., Maruwa, Keyence Corp., Shift Inc., Mitsubishi Corp. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Disco and Maruwa account for more than 3% and 4% of the portfolio, respectively.

Ogawa expects an increase in Disco’s sales of semiconductors for AI usage. The bottoming out of inventory has been confirmed from the earnings results of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co., he added.

Ogawa said Maruwa’s heat-dissipating ceramics products are being used more in EVs and data centers, which bodes well for the stock.

