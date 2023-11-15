(Bloomberg) -- Londoners have been lining up for high-quality baked goods this year, from cardamom buns to doughnuts. The situation will only intensify in the holiday season.

The most popular pastry has been the croissant, offered in shapes from classic to cube. And the biggest, literally, is the Croissant XXL from baker Philippe Conticini. At about 18 inches long, it’s the size of a not-small dog. When held aloft, the XXL will dwarf anyone’s head.

Images of the croissant-versus-head scenario have dominated UK TikTok since the pastry debuted in London at Philippe Conticini in late July. It costs £25 ($31), nine times the price of a regular-sized croissant (£2.75 at the same bakery).

Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of baking, or who has ever watched the Great British Bake-Off, will spot potential disaster scrawled across its flaky top: The majority of standard-size croissants out there are underbaked, with greasy, soggy interiors. A croissant that weighs in at more than three pounds and looks as if it’s been bingeing on steroids surely won’t be baked through before its crust goes from tantalizingly browned and flaky to dry and possibly burnt.

To gauge how catastrophic this gigantic croissant might be, Bloomberg Pursuits tapped Verena Lochmuller to be our official taster. As head of development at the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen in north London, she’s an expert on the subject of baking in general and assessment in particular.

Croissants are a big deal at Ottolenghi stores across the city. Among all the eye-catching delicacies on display, croissants sell out every day at all stores, Lochmuller says.

The giant pastry, which must be preordered, is first transported across north London from the Philippe Conticini storefront on Camden High Street to the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen. (The patisserie also has a store in London’s South Kensington and a flagship in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, where it’s sold as the Croissant XL though it’s no smaller than those sold in London; it goes for €32, or $40, in France.)

Inside the sunny test kitchen, we pull the croissant from its unexceptional white-paper bag and packaging and place it on the wooden counter. “I thought it would be bigger,” Lochmuller says. She notes that the top is a little “wonky” and slightly dented, unlike the curls that unfurl on a first-class croissant. Picking the XXL up, though, she’s impressed with its weight—or the lack thereof: It feels lighter than a severely undercooked croissant would. Could it actually be baked through?

The only way to find out is to cut it open. (Lochmuller’s preferred method of eating a croissant is to tear off the ends to snack on, and then cut it horizontally so it can be spread with butter and jam.) These ends are actually good. They have the requisite crusty flakiness and sweet, buttery taste of a quality croissant. When cut in half vertically—“the big reveal,” pronounces Lochmuller—the pastry passes her sight test. Layers billow out from the center rather than congealing, although to the touch, they’re a bit waxy. The XXL seems properly cooked through, given its size: “Pleasantly surprised,” says the baker.

No aesthetic, however, is more important than taste, and Lochmuller deems the croissant “good.” As with a cake that has excessive frosting, she finds a big, soft, buttery, slightly savory interior that contrasts with the outer golden shell—but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “The quality is better than I expected,” she says. “I’ve certainly had worse ones that are small, from reputable places.” The croissant, she declares, lacks a certain “plushness” that you find in the best: The interior doesn’t have that light, dancing-on-air quality. “Day-to-day, I prefer small croissants,” she says.

Lochmuller says she’s not tempted to compete by creating a supersized croissant at Ottolenghi: “It’s very TikTok-y—not what we do.” She notes, however, that it would make an excellent brunch centerpiece. Filled with ham and cheese and baked, it could provide an excellent alternative, or prelude, to a cake. “All melty and gooey to present to your guests for that wow factor,” is how she envisions it.

And the £25 price tag? Lochmuller pronounces it is a decent deal for such an attention-getting treat—and for all the butter that goes into making it. “They could have sold it for £50, and people would buy it,” she says. Indeed, given the going price of some pastries in London, it represents a good deal at exactly the price of a single hazelnut-studded cookie at Cédric Grolet.

Verdict: Buy it.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.