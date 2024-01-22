(Bloomberg) -- Natsumu Tsujino, a highly-ranked senior analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities subsidiary, has left the unit, according to people familiar with the matter, amid an overhaul in the firm’s research team.

Tsujino, who covered brokerages, recently quit Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., one of the two Tokyo-based joint ventures between Japan’s largest lender and the US investment bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as the departure isn’t public.

A spokesperson from the brokerage declined to comment in an e-mail. A LinkedIn message sent to Tsujino asking about her exit got no response, while an email sent to her work account couldn’t be delivered.

Her departure comes as financial firms in the country move to boost equity research. Optimism over Japan’s economic revival has propelled the stock market to the highest level in more than three decades, adding to demand both at home and abroad for more information about companies.

Known for her detailed forecasts of corporate earnings, Tsujino was ranked second in the category of brokerages, insurers and other non-banks in last year’s annual polls by Nikkei Veritas, a widely-followed weekly publication that focuses on financial information. She was a managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. before she joined Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley in 2018.

MUFG and Morgan Stanley are undertaking the first major reorganization of their Japan joint ventures, which were formed amid the throes of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The firms recently merged Japan equity sales for institutional clients and research as part of the overhaul.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.