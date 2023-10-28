(Bloomberg) -- October has been a difficult month for stocks, geopolitics, labor disputes and Sam Bankman-Fried. Here’s where things stand as we head toward Halloween.

US stocks are on the brink of their worst October in five years. Big-money managers have cut their equities to levels last seen at the depths of the 2022 bear market, while hedge funds increased single-stock shorts for an 11th straight week.

Iran’s foreign minister warned that new fronts would open against the US if it keeps up unequivocal support for Israel, raising concern that the conflict could spread.

Sam Bankman-Fried got his day in court: “I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening,” he explained.

G-7 trade ministers gather today in Osaka, Japan, to try to buttress global supply chains and counter the economic sway of China. To that end, the group will hold talks with India, Indonesia, Australia, Chile and Kenya.

How do you scare away crypto traders? Since India introduced a 1% tax to help “track and trace” crypto transactions 16 months ago, 95% of trading volumes have shifted overseas, one exchange in the country says.

When federal regulators dropped 1,089 pages of new capital rules on the US banking sector, Citigroup combed through the document word by word using generative AI. Now it’s turning over the technology to thousands of its coders.

Pakistan has given a million Afghan undocumented immigrants until Tuesday to leave the country. Here’s what they may face.

American parents, and occasionally their children, buy 250 million kids books a year, but a record number of titles are being banned by schools and local governments.

Forgotten but not gone: Why most people don’t care about the recent resurgence in Covid.

Have a salubrious weekend.

