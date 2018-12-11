(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces the possibility of two different kinds of confidence vote over her Brexit deal, which was agreed with the European Union but is opposed on all sides back home.

She could be done away with by her own Conservative Party, which could potentially elect a new leader. Or her political rival from the main opposition Labour Party could decide to call into question her entire government and ask Parliament to decide if it should stay in power.

We look at how these two options -- which could materialize in the following days, weeks or months -- could unfold.

Conservative Leadership

This would be an internal Conservative Party matter, handled under its own rulebook. It only deals with the leadership of the party

If 48 Conservative members of parliament -- 15 percent of the total -- write letters demanding a confidence vote, one is triggered

The letters can be private. Only Graham Brady, the party official they write to, knows how many have been sent

When he reaches the threshold, he will inform May, and then announce the vote.

It is a secret ballot, it can be held within a few days, and only Conservative MPs can take part

If a majority vote that they have confidence in May, she cannot face another such vote for a year

If a majority vote against her, she must resign as leader, and cannot run in the contest to replace her

Brady would then organize a contest for a new leader. May would be likely to stay on as prime minister until her successor was chosen

Government Confidence Vote

This is a matter for the House of Commons, and determines whether the entire government can stay in office

Any MP can ask for a vote of confidence, but the government, which controls parliamentary business, is only obliged to grant a request from opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

There would be a debate, followed by a public vote, in which every MP can take part

If the government wins, there are no formal rules when the next one vote can be held

If the government loses, the clock starts ticking. Parliament has 14 days to find a government that can win a confidence vote

May doesn’t necessarily have to resign. She could try to persuade lawmakers who hadn’t voted for her government to come to her side

If no government can win a confidence vote, Parliament is dissolved, and there’s an election

