(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street managers are rushing to price in the immediate fallout from the invasion of Ukraine, as the inflation-fueling breakout in commodities clouds the monetary outlook.

The harder task: Figuring out how exactly the geopolitical fallout will hit all manner of cross-asset trades in the weeks to come.

That’s the initial reaction at least from strategists as the S&P 500 pares losses to trade down 0.6% as of 11:20 a.m. in New York.

Here’s how traders are reacting to the unfolding crisis:

Nicholas Colas, DataTrek Research co-founder:

“Whether current market action is a ‘correction’ or a ‘bear market’ is irrelevant,” he wrote. “What we have is an information vacuum on two critical issues: the price and global availability of energy, and U.S. monetary policy. Until at least one of those 2 factors sees some clarity, we remain cautious on stocks.”

Tom Essaye, founder of “The Sevens Report” newsletter

“It’s all about duration now -- how long does geopolitics remain so unsettled that oil and other commodities stay very high? The longer that occurs, the more it will stoke inflation and the more of a headwind it will put on economic growth in the coming months and quarters. And that sets up a potentially bad scenario where we have the Fed tightening, we have very high commodity prices putting a headwind on growth, and that will lead to an economic slowdown.”

Ben Laidler, global market strategist at brokerage eToro:

“This is a triple-hit to the global economy, with a toxic combination of higher inflation, lower economic growth, and greater uncertainty,” he wrote. “The only silver lining is growth is strong, a buffer to any slowdown, and policymakers and investors already prepared for high inflation.”

Stefan Kreuzkamp, DWS Chief Investment Officer, wrote:

“We expect markets to remain very volatile for some more days until there will be clarity about the scope of Western’s sanctions and a better understanding of whether Putin will stop at the Ukrainian borders to other post-Soviet states. Central banks will reconsider their policy and remain flexible. The risks of a recession in Europe have increased, thus our strategic forecasts are under review.”

Art Hogan, National Securities Corp. chief market strategist:

“When we look at the direct economic ties between both Russia and the United States, it would be very difficult to build a case that this military conflict would cause significant economic damage to the S&P 500. The second-order effect, though, may well be that geopolitical risk and sanctions could cause oil to go even higher, precisely at a time when inflation is a problem. Higher energy prices would certainly be a drag on at economic activity in the U.S. and in the energy starved euro zone.”

Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services:

“The invasion is a worse scenario than some investors anticipated. That’s why we are seeing the negative reaction because it caught some investors off guard,” he said in an interview. “When we look back historically at geopolitical events, what tends to happen is that you have a short-term market dip. But markets rebound as long as the geopolitical events don’t push the economy into recession,” which he says the U.S. will avoid.

“The U.S. is a bit more insular than other countries across the globe,” he said. “What’s being underappreciated today is how much the Covid trends have improved.”

Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers:

“Breakevens had a huge move yesterday, a big move again today. I’m wondering if the breakeven market -- basically the inflation market -- is now starting to reprice because of oil prices moving up,” he said in an interview.

“I’m hearing a lot of words like stagflation being thrown around in the media,” he added. “I think that might be a little bit aggressive. When I look at the pillars for the U.S. growth backdrop, the U.S. economy is still fairly domestically driven. I don’t want to say we’re a closed economy, but a lot of these things that we’re seeing are going to have at the margin impacts,” he said. “We’re not quite as heavily reliant on exports.”

Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab:

“The challenge is trying to come up with what are likely to be the next steps. It’s much easier to assess, maybe, the prospects for an economy or earnings or a lot of the normal drivers of the market, but it’s really difficult when you’re attempting to get in the head of one global leader and try to determine what they may do next.”

“I think investors should not overreact to their portfolios. but continue to watch these developments unfold.”

Max Gokhman, chief investment officer for AlphaTrAI:

“It’s a particularly sad situation for me given that I was born and raised in Russia and my father was born in Kiev. Because of that, however, I have also been able to follow the few remaining independent Russian news sources.”

“With all that said, the current market reaction is oversold -- but only if we assume the reason for the stock slump is just the conflict. Even 9/11 only resulted in a 12% drawdown for the S&P. However, my view is that the reason for the sharp correction we are seeing, especially in tech stocks, is that they were already grossly overvalued heading into an environment of slowing growth and tighter Fed policy.”

Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock Inc.:

“Year-to-date market dislocation creates opportunities that we want to take advantage of, like the dramatic hawkish repricing of central banks” she said in an interview. “We were thinking of how to take advantage of market dislocation, but given the geopolitical risks we want to think through transmission mechanisms –- we want to be very careful.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.