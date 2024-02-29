(Bloomberg) -- America’s largest association of dermatologists is considering scrapping its diversity and inclusion initiatives, threatening to end programs designed to improve representation in one of the least diverse specialties in medicine.

A group of doctors raised a resolution to end the American Academy of Dermatology’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The proposal, to be debated at the organization’s upcoming annual meeting, cited unease around the politicization of DEI and raised antisemitism as a concern. The resolution did not specify ways that the dermatology association’s DEI program may have exacerbated antisemitism in its ranks.

The proposal comes amid a broader retreat on diversity initiatives across corporate America as conservative groups intensify their attacks on DEI. It appears to follow an anti-DEI playbook laid out by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who has been fighting against DEI at Harvard University and other elite colleges following arguments over antisemitism on campus.

AAD’s diversity program offers mentorship to medical students from underrepresented backgrounds. The organization also has a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to more than double the number of dermatology residents from underrepresented backgrounds by 2027.

Dermatology is the second-least diverse specialty in medicine, behind orthopedic surgery, according to a study published in 2020. While Black and Hispanic people make up roughly 14% and 20% of the US population respectively, studies show only about 3% of US dermatologists are Black and about 4% are Hispanic.

Medical Consequences

The lack of diversity has serious health consequences. Black Americans, for example, are often diagnosed with skin cancers at a later stage and have lower survival rates. Dermatology education is also part of the problem. Diseases that manifest themselves on skin can look different depending on a person’s skin tone, yet less than 5% of images in general medical textbooks include examples of diseases on darker complexions, according to a 2018 study.

While 9 out of 10 of America’s 13,200 skin doctors are part of the AAD, resolutions are voted on by a 24-person board of directors.

At least two other resolutions have been introduced in response, supporting the existing DEI program. One, introduced by Dina Strachan, a New York City board-certified dermatologist, proposes creating a task force on antisemitism, racism, anti-Arab bias and Islamophobia.

The anti-DEI proposal is “making a bad faith slanderous allegation without any examples” and has “no suggestions,” Strachan said in an interview.

Misunderstood

New York-based dermatologist Brian Raphael, who introduced the anti-DEI proposal, said his resolution was being misunderstood. His intent was to work with the AAD “to adopt an even more inclusive policy in its place, one that promotes the end of racism and hate speech,” Raphael said in a statement.

The resolution said that since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, there have been “instances where the DEI movement has been perceived as being filled with antisemitism, weaponizing the concept against Jews by labeling them as ‘oppressors’ and allegedly justifying extreme hate speech and violence.”

Johnson & Johnson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

