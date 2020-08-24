(Bloomberg) -- The four-day Republican National Convention begins Monday, culminating in Presidential Donald Trump accepting the nomination for a second term from the White House.

The GOP says the convention will contrast with the Democrat’s largely taped gathering last week by featuring more live events with audiences from Washington and around the country. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said it would feature “people whose lives have been impacted and measurably and consequently changed due to the efforts and policies of President Trump.”

Trump plans to speak every night -- a departure from the norm where the candidate typically only spoke on the last night to accept his party’s nomination.

Monday’s theme is “Land of Promise.” Here’s a look at the evening’s main events, starting at 8:30 p.m. New York time, and where to see them:

How to Watch

All major broadcast networks will air an hour of convention coverage each night from 10 to 11 p.m. New York time and cable news channels will showcase the full two and a half-hour programs beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night. No cable? No problem. The event will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Youtube and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Alexa users can even ask the device to play the Republican National Convention.

Monday’s Marquee Speakers

Slated to speak Monday: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chairwoman for the Trump Victory Finance Committee; Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat, and Natalie Harp, an advisory board member for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Additional speakers include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in their neighborhood last month; Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA; Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik; Sean Parnell, a Pennsylvania congressional candidate; Andrew Pollack, the father of a victim of the Parkland shooting, and Tanya Weinreis, whose coffee shop was the first small business in Montana to qualify for a PPP loan.

What to Watch

On Monday morning, 336 delegates to the convention will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to renominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with a traditional roll call vote. Trump will travel to Charlotte later in the day to thank the delegates.

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in the House will speak Monday night including Gaetz and Jordan.

Scott is the only Black Republican senator. Trump won just 8% of the Black vote in 2016.

Haley is considered a possible contender for the 2024 election.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey have become symbols of the culture wars after their armed encounter with Black Lives Matter protesters.

