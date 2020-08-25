A Viewers’ Guide to the Second Day of the Republican National Convention

(Bloomberg) -- The second day of the Republican National Convention will feature the first lady and secretary of State, as well as several speakers who speak to the country’s cultural divide.

President Donald Trump plans to speak every night -- a departure from the norm where the candidate typically only spoke on the last night to accept his party’s nomination.

Tuesday’s theme is “Land of Opportunity.” Here’s a look at the evening’s main events, starting at 8:30 p.m. New York time, and where to see them:

How to Watch

All major broadcast networks will air an hour of convention coverage each night from 10 to 11 p.m. New York time and cable news channels will showcase the full two and a half-hour programs beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night. No cable? No problem. The event will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Youtube, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Alexa users can even ask the device to play the Republican National Convention.

Tuesday’s Marquee Speakers

Slated to speak Tuesday: first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Pam Bondi, who co-chairs Women for Trump, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nicholas Sandmann, who sued media outlets that inaccurately portrayed him seeming to confront a Native American protester.

Additional speakers include Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation, Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist, Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a car crash by an undocumented immigrant and Jason Joyce, a lobsterman from Maine.

What to Watch

The first lady will deliver her remarks from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, which she oversaw.

Pompeo’s decision to give Tuesday’s speech from Israel while on a taxpayer-funded trip has stirred controversy.

Sandmann became a hero for the right after he was inaccurately portrayed as confronting a Native American protester.

Eric and Tiffany Trump’s appearance is a rare example of their involvement in politics. Eric Trump focuses on the Trump Organization, the family development business.

