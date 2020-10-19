A Volatility Arbitrage Trader on What Markets Are Saying Right Now

It's been an extraordinary year for traders of volatility. We had the crisis,we had this incredible surge in retail call options buying, and we have the election coming up. On this episode, we speak with Kris Sidial, a co-founder and vice president at The Ambrus Group, to discuss volatility arbitrage trading in this extraordinary environment.

