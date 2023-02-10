(Bloomberg) -- Carolyn Childers grew up in upstate New York, in a town so small it didn’t have a traffic light. Her graduating class had 40 students.

Today, she runs a network that connects 20,000 senior female executives across the US. New York-based Childers is the co-founder of Chief, a members-only club that opened a UK branch in January, its first overseas outpost. Childers, in London for the launch this week, takes Bloomberg’s Mallika Kapur on an exclusive tour inside Chief’s stylish Bloomsbury clubhouse. Membership starts at $5,800 a year.

In this episode of Out of Office, Childers says she and co-founder Lindsay Kaplan started Chief in 2019 because they were feeling isolated as their career paths progressed. While they had supportive male colleagues, they were well aware that women have different experiences and challenges at work.

“When you see somebody who looks like you in a position of power, at a position of leadership, in a position of influence, it really opens up for you the idea of what is possible for yourself,” Childers said.

Beyond fostering female friendship and role models for professional development, Chief is also a successful business. The startup is now a $1.1 billion unicorn, while its members collectively manage $800 billion of assets globally. Childers talks about what Chief offers its members, why the notion that women can have it all is a trap, how to learn through failure, and why she thinks the club has 60,000 women on the waitlist.

