The world’s oceans are hot and getting hotter right now. This has a wide variety of consequences, but in the Atlantic it has created something of a puzzle for forecasters.

“The Atlantic is really warm right now,” said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of the Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast. Normally, this kind of heat in May “typically correlates with a very busy season.”

There is, however, a caveat and that is how warm the rest of the world’s oceans are and one in particular – the Pacific.

While the Atlantic is getting hot, so is the Pacific and in particular the area right along the equator. What this means is El Niño could emerge later this year across the Pacific and actually influence how much wind shear shows up in the western Atlantic.

In extreme examples, shear has been known to tear the top off hurricanes and tropical storms. A “sheared storm,’’ as meteorologists call them, is a weakened one and perhaps a dying one.

With the hurricane season only weeks away, this means the meteorologists are facing a bit of a forecasting puzzle. On one hand the warm water suggests a lot of storms could form this year and on the other a Pacific El Niño could end up squashing many of them.

Given the competing outcomes, the best policy seems to be prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

