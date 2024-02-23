Shares of Carvana Co. jumped more than 30 per cent on Friday after the U.S. used-car retailer released fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, and an analyst says he thinks the company has more room to grow.

“We view it as a valuable business model; they provide more selection to consumers than any one dealer in any given market can provide,” Nicholas Jones, an analyst at Citizens JMP Securities, told BNN Bloomberg.

After its stock rose sharply during the pandemic, Carvana shares fell even more precipitously in late 2021 and early 2022 as the company took on heavy debt, with many analysts expecting the company to go under.

But Jones argued that the retailer was able to withstand the dual challenge of high inflation and interest rates due to their strong fundamentals.

“At its core, it is a strong business; it’s valuable to consumers, and as we pieced through where the business went, we just ultimately thought it would be a winner in the end,” he said in a Friday interview.

The company is still more than US$5 billion in net debt, but that number is down more than $1 billion compared to a year ago, and Jones said Carvana should be able to wait things out and refinance in a lower rate environment.

“They've actually bought themselves quite a bit of time. If they start making more money and piling cash, their net debt is actually quite a bit lower and not that unreasonable,” he said.

“At the end of the day, profitability solves their problem and they bought themselves enough runway.”

The company forecasts adjusted first-quarter earnings to be “significantly above” $100 million, and Jones said their guidance for 2024 suggests they could clear $600 million.

“They still have wood to chop in terms of driving more margin expansion, but from here, they turn to growth,” he said.

“We think there's plenty of runway… look for them to really start focusing on growth probably over the next several quarters, but definitely by 2025.”

With files from Bloomberg News