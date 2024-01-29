(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s economists are finding it increasingly difficult to forecast inflation, a phenomena that’s upending markets and likely to make the Bank of England more cautious about lowering interest rates.

Not once in the past year did the consensus estimate of economists match the figure reported by the Office for National Statistics, the worst record in the Group of Seven economies, an analysis of Bloomberg surveys shows. For four months of 2023, inflation fell outside the range of estimates predicted by the group of UK forecasters, also under-performing the rest of the G-7.

The trend has serious ramifications for policy makers and investors, triggering sharper market reactions to data and leaving less certainty that price pressures are on the downward path. It’s likely to make BOE Governor Andrew Bailey more cautious than colleagues at the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in signaling that inflation is being contained when the UK central bank delivers its next interest rate decision on Feb. 1.

The BOE is trying to judge whether a swifter cooling in inflationary pressures is playing out ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday. It comes after the two most recent inflation releases that surprised economists and could usher in a change in approach if the central bank can be confident the data does signal a marked easing.

“The challenge with persistent forecast misses is that they generate uncertainty about the true direction of travel, which can make policy less responsive to genuine news,” said Dan Hanson, chief UK economist at Bloomberg Economics and one of the top ranked forecasters in monthly surveys.

The analysis also found:

Britain’s median miss on forecasts for the Consumer Price Index matched Italy at the bottom of the G-7, while it was a notch higher than Italy when looking at the average.

The forecasting record deteriorated sharply starting in 2020, when the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains and sent energy and food prices soaring.

Days when inflation was released were among some of the pound’s most volatile in 2023.

Bailey and his colleagues will deliver a fresh batch of forecasts on Feb. 1, with analysts scrutinizing the estimates for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might loosen policy. Investors have priced in a rapid series of rate cuts starting in the middle of this year, based on economist forecasts that inflation may fall back to the BOE’s 2% goal in the next few months.

But the analysis of estimates that economists made over the past year highlights problems in charting the path for prices in the UK. As a relatively small, open economy, Britain is more exposed to global shocks than other places and felt the full impact of energy and food price surges over the past three years. Economists also point to shortcomings in the way the ONS measures prices.

Markets react sharply to surprises in official data, since both investors and policy makers are watching inflation for signs that price increases will persist or subside, prompting action from the BOE. Three of the pound’s top 10 biggest daily trading ranges against the euro last year came on days when UK inflation figures were released, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Perhaps it’s not a surprise [that] if economists have trouble forecasting UK CPI and it’s a significant release, we will see out-sized sterling volatility on those days,” said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING NV. “One could argue that because we typically hear very little from the BOE in between MPC meetings — compared to the Fed or the ECB - UK data, especially significant UK data, has a larger impact.”

For months, Britain had the worst inflation problem in the G-7. The CPI reached a four-decade high of 11.1% in late 2022 and has been receding since. At 4%, the latest reading for December remains double the BOE’s target.

Economists are now estimating that inflation may drop back to the 2% goal later this Spring, well before the end of 2025 as the BOE has estimated. The path downward has been bumpier-than-expected, and economists faced a number of challenges in forecasting prices.

Ben Nabarro, chief UK economist at Citigroup, said the small open UK economy means the inflation data is likely to more choppy when “we suffer particularly very large and overlapping supply shocks.” That structural difference from other places also means the UK will “over the coming decades suffer greater inflation volatility” from any global supply shock.

Analysts also had difficulties judging how much of the energy price surge would feed through to consumers in the UK and whether the relationship between inflation facing producers and core goods prices would hold.

“We overestimated the speed at which core goods inflation would ease early in the year and underestimated its decline later on,” said Hanson of Bloomberg Economics. “The other source of error was the extent to which energy prices lifted services inflation.”

James Smith, developed market economist at ING, added that the pass-through of the energy price jump to services seems to have “been more aggressive in the UK” at certain points.

However, the way the Office for National Statistics collects data and the size of its samples could also be partly to blame.

It is in the process of transforming how it collects its inflation data and plans to begin harnessing supermarket scanner data from this summer.

“Sample sizes in the UK can often be small, leaving the measured data especially dependent on factors such as the collection date and compositional changes,” said Nabarro. “I would go so far as to say that recent experience has perhaps exposed some frailties in the way in which we measure inflation, which the ONS is seeking to address and improve.”

The data can be blown around by a shift in seasonal trends, such as travel after the pandemic, and the timing of promotions, such as more sales of beer as “dry January” becomes more popular.

The ONS said that its measures of inflation are “robust, produced by collecting over 180,000 prices across over 700 different items from 141 locations across the country,” calling them a “highly accurate measure of price changes” in the UK economy.

“We are currently developing radical new plans to increase the number of price points dramatically each month from 180,000 to hundreds of millions, using prices sent to us directly from supermarket checkouts,” a spokesperson said. “This will show exactly what is sold and for how much, giving us even more detail on how inflation is affecting UK households.”

While inflation in the UK has closed the gap with other G-7 nations in recent months, the volatility of the data is still causing headaches for the BOE.

The central bank has also struggled to correctly forecast the shifts in the momentum of price pressures, and those errors may be influencing its policy decisions. In the first half of 2023, it underestimated the persistence of high inflation but then markedly overestimated price pressures in the second half.

With rates at a 16-year high of 5.25%, the BOE has stuck with its messaging that the UK has a ways to go before inflation is contained. The implication is that rates will remain elevated for longer than most investors think.

There’s been a sharp repricing of expectations for the timing of a rate cut since the last batches of inflation data, both of which confounded forecasts. Markets are now leaning toward the first reduction being in June.

“In a context where uncertainty is high – including around the data — but the costs asymmetric, it can push policymakers not just to take a little bit more insurance, but indeed to qualitatively shift their strategy as we perhaps saw in 2023,” said Nabarro at Citi. “It can also make policy slower to react, as we may see in 2024.”

