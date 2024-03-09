(Bloomberg) -- One year after Silicon Valley Bank failed — spooking markets and fueling frantic fears of contagion — a sharp drop in another regional bank stock has dragged the group back into focus.

The frenetic collapse of SVB last March marked one of the largest in US financial history, sparking tumult that felled two other lenders and sent markets reeling with uncertainty. Regional banks — a typically subdued sector that rarely drew the spotlight in a market enthralled with tech giants and pandemic-era darlings — were suddenly a key area of uncertainty for investors.

Now it’s beleaguered commercial real estate lender New York Community Bancorp that’s drawn fresh focus to the group amid a tumultuous drop in shares. Earlier this week, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led investors to inject more than $1 billion of capital into bank. The broader market has had a much narrower reaction to the tumult this time, with analysts describing NYCB’s challenges as idiosyncratic and its stock steadying in the wake of the capital infusion.

“The way crises unfold is when they first hit, the market dumps everything it can and does the analysis later. The market has had a year to do the analysis, and so it knows what differentiates NYCB from other banks,” said Steven Kelly, associate director of research at the Yale Program on Financial Stability.

After the stock market closed on Wednesday, March 8 of last year, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank announced it had sold virtually all of its available-for-sale securities portfolio at a loss and was seeking to raise capital by selling shares. The next day, its stock price plunged by 60%. Venture capitalists advised clients to pull their cash from the bank, which had a high proportion of deposits that were above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s insurance limits. By Friday morning, shares were halted and the bank failed into receivership. Over that weekend, Signature Bank was engulfed and First Republic Bank would limp along until collapsing in May.

“No one came into that situation thinking that there would be a deposit run,” Truist Securities analyst Brandon King said in an interview. “It was this kind of panic that starts, it just really fed on itself. From there, the environment just became fear-based.”

Concerns over the concoction of factors that sank SVB — impacts from higher interest rates including unrealized losses on securities books, sudden flight of uninsured deposits and exposure to a concentrated group of clients — weighed on shares of its peers last year. That March, the KBW Bank Index posted its worst monthly drop since the onset of Covid.

Trading volume for a key exchange-traded fund of regional bank stocks soared, and has stayed elevated since.

The jolt sent investors fleeing from the sector, and shares of other regional banks like Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp tumbled. The former would go on to largely recuperate from its drop, more than tripling from last year’s trough. The latter merged with a smaller rival in a rescue deal.

One of the relative winners among regional bank stocks last year was New York Community Bancorp, which scooped up deposits and some loans of Signature Bank from the FDIC. The Hicksville, NY-based lender went on to gain 19% last year, outpacing most peers.

But the bank’s rapid growth following the Signature deal and an earlier transaction for Flagstar Bank delivered its own challenges. NYCB corralled enough assets to boost itself past the $100 billion mark, landing it among a new group of peers in Category IV banks and under a new regulatory regime.

With its January earnings report, it slashed its dividend to bolster capital to be more like peers, and set aside far more provisions for loan losses than analysts had anticipated. NYCB shares plunged by a record that day, and have been under pressure since given credit rating downgrades, a disclosure of “material weaknesses” in tracking loan risks and management shake-ups

Mnuchin on Wednesday led a group of investors in an equity deal to inject more than $1 billion dollars of capital into the lender, installing former comptroller of the currency Joseph Otting as its next chief executive. Its stock rebounded and stabilized on the news, while remaining down by more than half since its earnings shock.

‘Boring is Beautiful’

Regional banks, sharply lagging the broader market’s rally last year, grappled with having to pay more for deposits in the wake of SVB and shifting expectations for tighter regulation. But the rout created a stock-picker’s market. Investors like Bill Smead, the chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, snapped up shares of a trio of banks including Western Alliance late last year at historically discounted prices.

Smead said money can be made by sitting on your hands, if the banks just “mosey along, do their thing, make their double-digit return on equity and make responsible decisions on what to do with the extra money they make.”

For the banks themselves, this year has raised new concerns about trust and public perception.

“While our banking system is unquestionably stronger than it was in the wake of the Great Recession, 2023 sent us a strong signal that we as an industry still have much work ahead to earn and re-earn public trust,” M&T Bank Corp. Chief Executive Officer René Jones wrote in a recent annual letter.

The tumult brings to the forefront an interesting twist of regional bank stocks. For this industry, simple steadiness can be a good thing.

“You just want to be boring, you don’t want to stand out,” Truist’s King said. Or, as RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy quipped at a recent banking industry conference: “Boring is beautiful.”

