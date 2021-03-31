(Bloomberg) -- Top-rated Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia saw muted demand for its 10-year bond sale Tuesday as market volatility on the back of the Archegos Capital Management implosion and an expected surge of provincial debt of similar duration may have weighed on investor sentiment.

MFABC, which provides financing, investment management and other services to communities in British Columbia, issued C$200 million ($158 million) of new 10-year bonds after getting an order book 1.2 times the deal’s size, Chief Executive Officer Peter Urbanc said. A C$450 million tap of its 2026 bonds, simultaneously marketed and priced, garnered orders for 1.5 times the issue.

The transaction’s books opened on Monday and came just as analysts and investors began to sort out banks’ exposure to Archegos. MFABC priced its two-part bond hours after British Columbia issued C$500 million of its 2031 bonds.

“The markets were generally choppy over the last few trading sessions,” Urbanc said in an email Tuesday, citing the equity moves from the block trades carried out by Archegos’ lenders. “Many provinces were simultaneously looking at 10 years -- including BC, which did a 10-year issue today, and a few that have not issued yet -- and that may have had some impact on demand.”

* Source: MFABC, based on deal arrangers’ data

Provinces are starting to sell more than C$100 billion of bonds as part of their funding plans for the fiscal year that begins April 1. Yields in the C$1 trillion provincial bond market are picking up due to higher federal government bond rates on an expected economic recovery and the increase in risk premiums of some of the largest issuers such as Ontario and Quebec, which said that they expect to run deficits during most of the current decade.

In that context, MFABC’s financing plan appears manageable. The entity which provides funding for local government infrastructure, plans to borrow around C$2 billion this year, said Urbanc.

“The fact that we got two tranches done in the amounts we needed was a testament to our AAA name and rarity value,” he said. “Unlike many other governmental issuers who can borrow to finance deficits, MFABC only issues for local government infrastructure,” said Urbanc, adding that municipalities in Canada must balance their budgets and cannot plan for deficit financing, so their borrowing is stable and predictable.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.