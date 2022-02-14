(Bloomberg) -- Asian governments need to remove travel restrictions such as pre-flight Covid tests and quarantine to help the aviation industry get back on its feet, said Subhas Menon, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

This year “should mark the start of many of the closed borders in Asia Pacific which by and large have been the most stringent restrictions across the globe,” Menon said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the first day of the Singapore Airshow.

While domestic travel in the region is probably already back to pre-pandemic levels, it could take until around 2024 for international travel to recover, he said.

The air show is being held against the backdrop of a region still reeling from pandemic travel restrictions, even as Europe and the U.S. ditch curbs including quarantine, isolation and mandatory testing.

The key hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore are being shunned as travelers seek to avoid weeks in hotel isolation or a raft of testing swabs. Airlines, which before the pandemic operated about 30,000 flights a month to the two Asian gateways, have slashed that number to just 4,514 in February, according to aviation data company Cirium.

Held every two years, Singapore bills itself as Asia’s most influential airshow. More than 13,000 delegates are expected to attend this year’s event, with almost 600 companies participating, including Boeing Co., Airbus SE and Rolls-Royce Plc. Still, that’s down from the 930 companies and almost 30,000 delegates who attended the 2020 show, before the pandemic decimated the global aviation industry.

Key Developments

Airbus sees boom in Asia-Pacific plane demand as virus eases

Rolls-Royce to help power electric planes as soon as 2025

Air India names former Turkish Airlines Head Ayci as CEO

Europe dumping Covid curbs puts its travel rebound ahead of Asia

Time to End Travel Curbs (8:05 a.m SP)

Subhas Menon, the director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, urged Asian governments to start lifting travel restrictions, which he said have been some of “the most stringent” in the world.

“If you don’t have any restrictions in the domestic economy, why do we have restrictions for international travel,” Menon asked in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the first day of the Singapore Airshow.

“You don’t have to do a test before you step into a shopping center, so why do we need to have Covid tests before we travel? Quarantine should definitely not be there, so these restrictions have to be removed.”

With China and India -- two of Asia’s biggest sources of tourists -- not yet having announced plans to open their borders, it will probably take until around 2024 for international travel in the region to return to pre-pandemic levels, Menon said.

Boeing Won’t Rush to Resume 787 Deliveries (8 a.m. SP)

Boeing said it’s not racing to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner as the company played down the risk that customers waiting for the jet might switch to rival planemaker Airbus.

Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the company is in talks with all the affected airlines and indicated he doesn’t expect to lose their orders.

“We hope the power of the product is going to get us through,” he said Monday in Singapore ahead of the air show. “But we don’t take that for granted.” Deal declined to specify when deliveries might restart, adding “we’re not going to rush the process.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.