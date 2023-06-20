(Bloomberg) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is inviting fans to invest in his Online Sports Database company through a crowdsourcing campaign.

Rodgers, 39, co-founded the company alongside actor Ryan Rottman. The duo have raised $4 million so far and are hoping the campaign strategy will bring in an additional $1.5 million.

“What we are building is the IMDb (Internet Movie Database) of the sports market,” said Rottman in a phone interview. “We want to aggregate all the sites and consolidate them and make a one-stop shop for all things sports.”

Currently, the site has five professional sports but Rottman said it will eventually grow to 40. The website lists information about athletes such as position, height, weight, number and college. Near the bottom of each athlete’s profile are their endorsements, business ventures, philanthropy and their representation’s contact card.

Similar to how IMDb has IMDbPro, OSDB plans to offer a version priced at $9.99 per month that will come with additional features by August or September.

The crowdfunding campaign idea started with Rodgers, who played for Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons. The Packers are the only publicly owned professional sports franchise in the US with 539,000 shareholders, according to the team’s website. In 2021, the Packers offered their sixth stock sale that brought 176,160 new investors to the organization. Shares were sold at $300 each and approximately $65.8 million was raised during the offering.

“I like the idea of giving fans the opportunity to invest and get behind something they feel connected to, like OSDB,” said Rodgers in a statement to Bloomberg. Rodgers has also recently raised $150 million from athletes and celebrities via RX3, his venture firm co-founded with Nate Raabe and Byron Roth.

One of the features will be editorial content and gambling insight. Rodgers has laid out strict rules for the content side of the business.

“One of [Aaron’s] mandates was we are not to be like other editorial websites,” said Michael Goldman, executive vice president and partner of OSDB, in a phone interview. “It was really important to him not to focus on the x’s and o’s but more human interest stories.”

When the crowdsourcing round concludes, Rottman and Goldman said OSDB will launch a Series A funding round, the company does not yet have a goal for the Series A round.

