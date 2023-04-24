Aaron Rodgers Is Being Traded to the New York Jets, ESPN Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

The Jets and Packers agreed to exchange future draft picks as part of the agreement that will send Rodgers to New York, ESPN said, citing unidentified sources. Rodgers said last month that he intended to play for the Jets next season.

The transaction could lead to more prime-time games for the Jets, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said in a tweet. He added that the team could play as many as six games in prime time as compared with only one last year.

