Aaron Rodgers Is Bullish on Flag Football, Uses to Raise Millions for Charity

(Bloomberg) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped raise $3 million for charities with a star-studded tournament of flag football — a sport he’s increasingly bullish on.

“The recent growth of flag football has been exciting to watch,” Rodgers said in a statement. “With it being an Olympic sport in 2028 and the potential for the NFL players to get involved, who knows? It could be part of the next chapter in my football career.”

The 40-year-old, who is preparing for his 20th NFL season, played in the event that was organized by RX3, the venture firm he co-founded. Several NFL players also participated, including stars Josh Allen and DK Metcalf, in the tournament held at California’s Saddleback College.

“We’ve raised a lot of money for great causes, and I’m excited to see where we can take it,” Rodgers said.

This was the third edition of the charity event that benefits organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The tournament has raised about $5 million since it began.

“Every year we look to grow our total amount donated to the various charities and build awareness for our portfolio companies,” Nate Raabe, RX3’s co-founder and managing director, said in an interview.

Flag football lends itself to the event because it’s accessible, cheap and gaining popularity, according to Raabe. In just a few years, an infrastructure has been built around the sport that includes youth leagues and an increasing number of high schools and colleges creating teams for girls and women. It will be an Olympic sport at the games four years from now in Los Angeles.

RX3 raised $150 million last year from investors, including athletes and entertainers such as Allen, Michael Phelps and Christina Aguilera. The firm’s investments include massage-gun maker Therabody, men’s wellness provider Hims and rowing machine company Hydrow.

