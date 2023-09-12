Aaron Rodgers Tears Achilles, Out for First Season With the New York Jets

(Bloomberg) -- Aaron Rodgers, debuting for the New York Jets 12 years after winning his only Super Bowl during a storied career at the Green Bay Packers, lasted less than five minutes and all of four plays.

The four-time National Football League MVP is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon and leaving with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported.

An MRI confirmed the tear, which occurred after Rodgers, 39, was sacked by Buffalo Bills Defensive End Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers recently reworked his three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets to include $75 million guaranteed for 2023 and 2024, according to ESPN.

“Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon,” the Jets said in a post on X.

