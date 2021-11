Aaron Rodgers Will Take Part of NFL Salary in Bitcoin in Square Promo

(Bloomberg) -- NFL player Aaron Rodgers will receive a part of his salary in Bitcoin and give away $1 million of the cryptocurrency to fans as part of a promotion with Square-backed mobile payments service Cash App, he announced in a tweet.

