(Bloomberg) -- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd., the Asia Pacific unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, kicked off its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise as much as $9.8 billion.

The arm of the world’s largest brewer is offering 1.63 billion shares at HK$40 to HK$47 apiece, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. Budweiser will start taking investor orders Tuesday and price the offering on July 11. Trading is expected to commence on July 19.

At $9.8 billion, Budweiser Brewing’s first-time share sale would be the world’s biggest this year, surpassing Uber Technologies Inc.’s $8.1 billion offering in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price range represents a market capitalization of $54 billion to $64 billion for Budweiser Brewing.

AB InBev is among multinational companies that are reviewing their business strategies in Asia amid fierce competition from local rivals. French hypermarket operator Carrefour SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake to China’s Suning.com Co., while German food retailer Metro AG has put its China operations up for bidding.

The Belgian brewer, which in June confirmed that it was considering an Asia-Pacific IPO, is counting on the region’s growth potential to draw interest in the shares as the beer business faces stagnating prospects elsewhere. The company has already cornered the premium market in China and has been buying up local craft beer brands to reach fashionable millennials with a taste for more expensive brews.

The Asia-Pacific unit had net income of $1.4 billion in 2018, up from $1.1 billion a year earlier, according to a preliminary prospectus. Net proceeds of the offering will be used immediately to repay loans due to AB InBev subsidiaries, the terms show.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors for the Hong Kong share sale.

