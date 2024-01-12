(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV agreed to become a sponsor of the Olympic Games, doubling down on sports-related deals after recent marketing missteps.

The world’s biggest brewer and Budweiser maker will partner with the International Olympic Committee for events through 2028, according to a statement from AB InBev and the IOC.

Corona Cero, AB InBev’s zero-alcohol brew from Mexico, will be the global beer sponsor of the games, they said. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

The deal follows well-publicized stumbles by the brewer, whose brands also include Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra and Beck’s. An agreement to sponsor the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 went awry when alcohol sales at stadiums were barred just before the tournament, leaving the brewer with millions of dollars worth of beer it couldn’t sell at venues.

AB InBev then stepped headlong into a culture-wars clash that knocked its Bud Light brand from its perch as the top seller in the US.

Marketing Fiasco

Its decision to team up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an online promotion last year sparked a conservative backlash that damaged sales. The marketing crisis led to job cuts at AB InBev and prompted it to financially support wholesalers hit by the downturn.

Now the company is leaning into sports and the Olympics as the avenue to push its global brands.

“This partnership illustrates the opportunity for our category to positively impact and engage with billions of fans around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Doukeris said in the statement.

The agreement includes marketing rights for the 2024, 2026 and 2028 games, as well as the International Paralympic Committee and the Paralympic Games.

In the US, where the company doesn’t sell Corona, its Michelob Ultra light beer brand is expected to be the focus of Olympic-related sponsorships.

Team USA

Anheuser-Busch also signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the US Olympic team for Michelob Ultra.

As part of the arrangement, the brand will sponsor Team USA at this year’s games in Paris, Milan Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Michelob Ultra has made significant investments to become a major sports sponsor, signing global deals with the National Basketball Association, Professional Bull Riders and the Copa America. It has also worked with athletes including tennis legend Serena Williams and soccer star Alex Morgan.

Budweiser had been a longtime sponsor of Team USA before ending its three-decade run in 2016.

AB InBev’s US market share fell sharply beginning last April amid the Mulvaney controversy. In August, it reported a 28% drop in second-quarter earnings from the US that was offset by a rise in profit from other markets, including Brazil and China.

The company spent heavily on US marketing last year linking its brands to football and country music.

