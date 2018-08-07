(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is starting two new African operations as the world’s largest brewer continues its expansion on the continent after the blockbuster takeover of SABMiller in 2016.

AB InBev intends to open its first brewery in Mozambique in the second half of next year after starting production in Nigeria later this month, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Brito told reporters in Johannesburg Tuesday. The Leuven, Belgium-based company is seeking to take advantage of rising beer consumption in the world’s least developed continent.

“We are very excited about building in Africa,” Brito said after meeting investors and analysts in the South African commercial capital. “Where others see risk we see opportunity."

AB InBev cited Africa as a significant factor in the decision to buy Johannesburg-listed SABMiller in a deal that created the world’s largest brewer. The company has invested heavily in the continent and has sought to expand the availability of signature brands such as Budweiser and Stella Artois. In March, the company agreed to build a $100 million brewery in Tanzania, and the firm is also investing in South Africa.

