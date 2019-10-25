AB InBev Profit Growth Grinds to Halt on Chinese, U.S. Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s largest brewer, reported that earnings growth ground to a halt in the third quarter on a decline in shipments in the U.S. and China.

Earnings was flat on an adjusted basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Analysts expected 3% growth.

The rest of the year looks more difficult, and the brewer said challenges will continue in the fourth quarter. AB InBev lowered its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects “moderate” growth, down from “strong” previously.

AB InBev is trying to explain away part of the slowdown by saying that the second half of 2019 poses more challenging comparisons. Last year, most marketing spending occurred in the first half, linked to the World Cup soccer games, while this year it’s more spread out.

In the U.S., the emergence of hard seltzers is eroding consumption of beer, and so the company is expanding in that segment with brands such as Bon & Viv and an upcoming Bud Light Seltzer. In China, volume slumped 5.9% as drinkers spent less when going out and due to the timing of shipments.

AB InBev stock has climbed 28% in the past year.

