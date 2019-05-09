(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV filed an application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, as the world’s largest brewer jockeys for position in the region’s growing consumer market.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint sponsors, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Friday.

The brewer earlier this month confirmed it might sell a minority stake in its Asia-Pacific operations -- a deal that could value the business at as much as $70 billion -- and list the shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move would help AB InBev reduce its debt and pursue acquisition opportunities in a region that’s driving growth for an otherwise slow-growing business.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeff Sutherland in Tokyo at jsutherlan13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rachel Chang at wchang98@bloomberg.net, Dave McCombs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.