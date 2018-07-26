(Bloomberg) -- Spending on World Cup beer ads weighed on Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s profit growth as the world’s largest brewer boosted marketing at the soccer matches in Russia in a challenge to rival Carlsberg A/S.

Earnings rose 7 percent to $5.57 billion on an adjusted basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the maker of Stella Artois said in a statement Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected 8 percent growth.

Budweiser’s campaign for the World Cup, the most-watched sporting event globally, began in May. AB InBev is seeking to drive more revenue from athletic tournaments and social occasions after the past decade’s influx of smaller brands weaned drinkers off its mass-market brews. To address that challenge, the Leuven, Belgium-based company is investing $2 billion in promoting its brands and improving supply chains in the U.S.

The company had forecast a drag on earnings growth of between 0.5 percentage point and 1 percentage point from increased spending on the World Cup, saying the marketing boost would be more weighted to the second quarter of the year.

