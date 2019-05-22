(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV has invested $200 million in its operations in Africa since the world’s largest brewer bought SABMiller in 2016, according to Chief Executive Officer Carlos Brito.

AB Inbev, based in Leuven in Belgium, has invested the bulk of that money in South Africa and Nigeria, Brito said in Johannesburg on Wednesday. That includes a new brewery near Lagos, the commercial capital of Africa’s most populous country.

The world’s largest brewers, including AB-InBev and rival Heineken NV, are investing in Africa to take advantage of rising beer consumption in the world’s least developed continent. Demand in Africa was cited as a significant factor in the decision to buy Johannesburg-based SAB, since when, AB Inbev has since sought to expand the availability of signature brands such as Budweiser and Stella Artois, while retaining a commitment to SAB’s best sellers such as Castle lager.

