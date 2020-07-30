14h ago
AB InBev Sells More Beer Than Expected
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV moved aggressively to mitigate the effect of global bar and brewery shutdowns, selling more beer than expected in the latest quarter.
- Sales in the second quarter totaled $10.3 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $9.5 billion.
- The world’s largest brewer recorded a $2.5 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge for its Africa business related to the effects of the pandemic.
Key Insights
- The Budweiser parent’s volumes returned to growth in June after crashing by about one-third earlier in the quarter, a sign that demand for beer is slowly picking up again.
- AB InBev is getting some good news from Asia, with its subsidiary there seeing its revenue decline in the second quarter narrowing to 10%. China, the biggest market, showed solid signs of rebound in the past two months.
- AB InBev joins other major European brewers in facing its toughest business conditions in recent memory, with rival Heineken NV reporting earlier this month that its first-half earnings fell by more than half.
- With bars and restaurants shut in much of the world during the period, the company said investments in digital marketing and e-commerce paid off.
Market Reaction
- AB InBev stock has lost 34% this year.
